S&P 500 and Stoxx 600 jump from 2018 lows (35% and 25% respectively) thanks to the reduction of uncertainties

Intermoney | The S&P500 index has gained almost 35% since its lows recorded in December 2018. The Stoxx Europe 600 surged about 25%, approaching its highest records. Markets have priced in the reduction of the main sources of uncertainty on a global scale. Now, it is key that macroeconomic indicators end up confirming the improvement advanced by investors.

This situation should take shape during the first half of 2020. Then the debate on the exhaustion of the expansive cycle in the United States will resume. And also about the irremediable moderation of China’s growth towards more sustainable rates in the medium and long term.

It is crucial that the macro data that will be published over the next few days do not cool market optimism. Namely, advanced PMIs or IFO indices in Germany. Also, the consumption of Americans in November or the industrial production of the same month in the United States.