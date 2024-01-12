Top Stories

Aena considers buying Edinburgh Airport for nearly €3 billion

TOPICS:
Aena nuevita

Posted By: The Corner 12th January 2024

Bankinter | Aena (AENA) is analysing the purchase of Edinburgh Airport for nearly €3 billion. Aena is looking into the possibility of participating in the sale of Edinburgh airport, 80.9% owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which has hired HSBC and JPMorgan for a transaction that should be carried out during the first half of this year. GIP aims to raise around £2.5 billion (€2.9 billion).

Assessment: This potential acquisition would make strategic sense for Aena. One of the objectives of its last strategic plan was international expansion. In addition, it would strengthen its presence in the UK, where it already manages Luton airport, and could lead to synergies. From a financial point of view, Aena has the capacity to carry out the transaction, as it has sufficient liquidity and would bring its DFN/EBITDA ratio to 2.8x vs. 2.0x currently. However, the news should be taken with caution, as the sale process is still in its early stages.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.