Almirall acquires rights to distribute Alzheimer’s treatment in Spain for an initial €45 million

Posted By: The Corner 4th September 2023

Bankinter| Laboratorios Almirall (ALM) has acquired the rights to distribute a product to treat Alzheimer’s disease in Spain.

The agreement gives Almirall exclusive rights to a transdermal patch containing Rivastigmine to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The transaction has been closed for an upfront payment of €45 million and provides for additional potential compliance payments of up to €15 million.

Assessment: Positive news, the company has been looking for acquisitions to strengthen its range of drugs for some time.

