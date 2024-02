Morgan Stanley: Analyst Thibault Boutherin expects the stock to be flat or slightly down post-results following the lowering of guidance for FY24, but reiterates that all medium-term drivers remain intact. Almirall posted EBITDA 3-4% below consensus and guidance for H1 2024 sales 2% below consensus and EBITDA 4% below consensus. However, Thibault expects investors to focus on the Lebrikizumab Pipeline, where sales could peak at €450 million.