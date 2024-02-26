The 18th Mobile World Congress begins today in Barcelona

The welcome dinner of the 18th Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, the world’s largest mobile technology fair, brought together Felipe VI, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, who, as in previous editions, did not participate in the reception of the Monarch as a gesture of rejection of the Crown.



The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the most important technology congress in the world, opens its doors on Monday at the Fira de Barcelona with the expectation of receiving some 95,000 attendees, a figure already close to the pre-pandemic editions, and artificial intelligence (AI) as the main protagonist, followed by advances in 5G and 6G technology.



The GSMA, the organising organisation, hopes to bring back some of the Asian congress attendees who have not returned to the MWC since the outbreak of the pandemic, with more than 2,400 exhibiting companies and some 1,100 speakers, spread over 260 sessions.

Hoy comienza en Barcelona el XVIII Mobile World Congress

La cena de bienvenida del 18 Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, la mayor feria del mundo de tecnología móvil, reunió ayer en Barcelona a Felipe VI, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, quien, como en ediciones anteriores, no participó en el recibimiento al Monarca como gesto de rechazo a la Corona.



El Mobile World Congress (MWC), el congreso tecnológico más importante del mundo, abre este lunes sus puertas sus puertas en la Fira de Barcelona con la expectativa de recibir a unos 95.000 asistentes, una cifra ya cercana a las ediciones prepandemia, y la inteligencia artificial (IA) como principal protagonista, seguida por los avances en la tecnología 5G y 6G.



La GSMA, la patronal organizadora, espera recuperar en esta edición, que tendrá lugar hasta el jueves, día 29, parte de los congresistas asiáticos que no han vuelto a participar en el MWC desde la irrupción de la pandemia, con más de 2.400 compañías expositoras y a unos 1.100 ponentes, repartidos en 260 sesiones.