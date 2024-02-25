Top Stories

Acciona signs agreement potentially worth around €1.37 billion for Toronto underground extension

Posted By: The Corner 25th February 2024

Link Securities| A consortium participated by Acciona (ANA) has signed an agreement with the Ontario administration in Canada for the development of a new section of the Toronto underground extension currently underway, with an estimated maximum value of up to CA$2 billion (around €1.37 billion), according to the newspaper Expansión.

Acciona’s joint venture with Canada’s Amico has thus beaten the other two bids submitted in the tender, the first consisting of France’s Bouygues together with Canada’s Pomerleau and Aecon, and the second by Canada’s SNC-Lavalin, according to Europa Press. According to the latest market update, this contract is valued at between CA$1 billion and 2 billion, although the agreement contemplates different phases of development, leaving the door still open to a final signature, which will determine whether the consortium finally executes the contract.

