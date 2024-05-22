Banco Santander now largest capitalised bank in EU with €76,121m, ahead of BNP

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Cantabrian bank managed to overtake BNP Paribas as the bank with the largest capitalisation in the European Union, with a value of some €76.121 billion.

The milestone came about because BNP Paribas’ share price on Tuesday discounted the dividend it will pay in the near future. When shares are quoted ex-dividend, there is always a downward adjustment in their value.

Santander’s capitalisation on Tuesday stood at €76.121 billion, with its share price falling 1.37% to €4.8112 at 15:00.

BNP was trading at a price of €67.22 per share, a fall of 7.79% compared to Monday. As a result, its stock market value has fallen to €76,013 million.