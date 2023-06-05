BBVA redeems 64.6 M treasury shares as part of buyback programme

Link Securities | BBVA (BBVA) notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the partial execution of the capital reduction resolution adopted by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on March 17 2023, through the reduction of BBVA’s share capital by a nominal amount of €31,675,343.91, and the consequent redemption of 64,643,559 treasury shares of €0.49 par value each, held by the company as treasury shares.

The treasury shares subject to redemption have been acquired derivatively by BBVA in execution of the treasury share buyback programme. Following the redemption of the 64,643,559 treasury shares for a nominal amount of €31,675,343.91, BBVA’s share capital has been set at €2,923,081,772.45, represented by 5,965,473,005 shares of €0.49 par value each. BBVA will also request the delisting of the redeemed shares from the relevant stock exchanges.