Top Stories

Indra signs binding agreement to acquire Park Air UK

TOPICS:
Indra Tecnocom

Posted By: The Corner 5th June 2023

Renta 4| Park Air is a leader in ground-to-air radio systems for civil and military air traffic management.

Its customers include air navigation service providers, airports, systems integrators and government military organisations.

Park Air has annual sales of around €20 million, achieved negative EBIT in 2022, more than 120 employees and a partner and distribution network that enables it to supply systems in more than 100 countries.

The acquisition would broaden the product portfolio as Indra had no radio systems of its own. The transaction is expected to be completed later this month and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Assessment: The acquisition of Park Air would be a good fit for the Transport & Traffic division. The valuation would be around €5 million, at an attractive multiple: EV/sales 0.25x, taking into account that the operating result is negative. Indra’s objective would be to restructure the company and extract synergies to achieve double digit margins, similar to those of the Transport and Traffic division. P.O. €15.4. Overweight.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.