Amper wins largest-ever contract for Dieppe Le Tréport wind farm, turnover to be boosted to €140 million

Link Securities| In a Significant Event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) it is reported that Navantia Seanergies has awarded the company the contract for the assembly and construction of jacket components for the Dieppe Le Tréport wind farm. The contract, awarded to the subsidiary Nervión Naval OffShore, is the largest in Amper’s history, and will run from 2023 to 2025. The order book, including this new contract for AMP’s Nervión Naval Offshore, amounts to more than €140 million.

The structures are destined for the Dieppe Le Tréport wind farm to be installed off the French coast. With this new contract, Nervión Naval Offshore and its collaborating industry network will employ around 1,000 workers. In addition, the entry of new companies will be sought to complement the capabilities required to undertake this type of contract and to integrate into the current supply chain. Nervión Naval Offshore has participated to date in the manufacture of more than 170 jackets between those manufactured for Navantia in Spain and for SDMS in Taiwan, making it one of the private companies with the largest workload in this sector worldwide.

With this award, Amper takes a relevant step in its vocation to become a reference player in the Energy and Sustainability sector, included in the Strategic and Transformation Plan 2023- 2026, which was recently presented at the Madrid Stock Exchange.