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ACS, Acciona and Ferrovial lead three consortia bidding for Poland’s largest public works project—major high-speed rail contract—worth €30 billion

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Posted By: The Corner 16th April 2026

Link Securities | The Polish subsidiaries of ACS, Acciona (ANA) and Ferrovial (FER) are leading three of the consortia bidding for the first major high-speed rail contract in Poland, a project linked to the new Warsaw International Airport (CPK) which makes it the country’s largest public works project and one of the largest in Europe, with a total budget of over €30 billion, of which around €18 billion will go towards the planned 400-plus kilometres of high-speed rail, according to a report in the newspaper Expansión on Thursday.

This first package represents an investment of around €1 billion. ACS, through Polaqua, has formed a consortium with the firms Zue and Duna. Budimex, the Polish subsidiary of Ferrovial, will bid alone, whilst Acciona, through Mostosal Warszawa, has formed a consortium with the NDI and Intercor groups. A consortium comprising Torpol, Mirbud and Kobyrlania has also submitted a bid, as has the multinational Poor, and the alliance between Gülermak, Track Tec, Unibep, Pomeranian Mechanical and Track Company.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.