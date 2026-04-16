ACS, Acciona and Ferrovial lead three consortia bidding for Poland’s largest public works project—major high-speed rail contract—worth €30 billion

Link Securities | The Polish subsidiaries of ACS, Acciona (ANA) and Ferrovial (FER) are leading three of the consortia bidding for the first major high-speed rail contract in Poland, a project linked to the new Warsaw International Airport (CPK) which makes it the country’s largest public works project and one of the largest in Europe, with a total budget of over €30 billion, of which around €18 billion will go towards the planned 400-plus kilometres of high-speed rail, according to a report in the newspaper Expansión on Thursday.

This first package represents an investment of around €1 billion. ACS, through Polaqua, has formed a consortium with the firms Zue and Duna. Budimex, the Polish subsidiary of Ferrovial, will bid alone, whilst Acciona, through Mostosal Warszawa, has formed a consortium with the NDI and Intercor groups. A consortium comprising Torpol, Mirbud and Kobyrlania has also submitted a bid, as has the multinational Poor, and the alliance between Gülermak, Track Tec, Unibep, Pomeranian Mechanical and Track Company.