US to launch system for issuing refunds to US importers next Monday

Norbolsa | The Trump Administration plans to launch the system it will use to issue refunds to US importers next Monday, according to a spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection.

The system, known as CAPE, will consolidate the refunds so that importers affected by the court ruling on Trump’s tariffs receive a single electronic payment with the corresponding interest.

The Agency’s announcement stated that 56,497 companies have completed the process to receive refunds for the affected tariffs, totalling $127 billion.