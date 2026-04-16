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US to launch system for issuing refunds to US importers next Monday

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Trump Aranceles

Posted By: The Corner 16th April 2026

Norbolsa | The Trump Administration plans to launch the system it will use to issue refunds to US importers next Monday, according to a spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection.

The system, known as CAPE, will consolidate the refunds so that importers affected by the court ruling on Trump’s tariffs receive a single electronic payment with the corresponding interest.

The Agency’s announcement stated that 56,497 companies have completed the process to receive refunds for the affected tariffs, totalling $127 billion.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.