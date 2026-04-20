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Indra signs strategic agreement with Leonardo for new amphibious combat vehicle for Royal Marines

TOPICS:
indra

Posted By: The Corner 20th April 2026

Renta 4 | Indra (IDR) Land Vehicles and IDV, a division of the Italian company Leonardo, have signed a strategic agreement to develop the new amphibious combat vehicle for the Royal Marines.

The agreement is designed to fulfil the Special Modernisation Programmes  assigned to Indra.

Indra will deliver four variants of the vehicle: troop transport, command and control, recovery and ambulance.

Assessment: We view favourably the agreement between two of Europe’s leading defence companies. We believe this alliance will be long-term given the strong momentum in expected European defence spending and comes on top of the one Indra recently signed with Rheinmetall, another of the sector’s major companies in Europe. Target price €58 per share. Overweight.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.