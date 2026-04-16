Naturgy commissions six new solar power plants in Andalusia, bringing renewable capacity in region to over 600 MW

Link Securities | Naturgy (NTGY) announced on Wednesday the commissioning of six new solar power plants in Andalusia, located in the provinces of Seville and Jaén, enabling it to double its renewable capacity in the region, according to Bolsamanía.

The facilities, which can be integrated with battery storage, add an additional 300 MW to the group’s portfolio and increase Naturgy’s operational renewable capacity in the region to over 600 MW. This capacity would enable the supply of clean energy to more than 350,000 households annually and prevent the emission of around 600,000 tonnes of CO2.

In the province of Seville, Naturgy has commissioned four new plants: Encarnaciones and Sol Morón, in the municipality of Carmona; and La Romera and Los Mangos, in the municipality of Alcalá de Guadaíra. Each of these facilities adds 50 MW. These additions are complemented by the Andújar I and Andújar III solar power plants, in the municipality of Andújar (Jaén), which began operating recently and together provide 100 MW. The total investment in these projects has exceeded €260 million.