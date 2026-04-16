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Indra finalising details of agreement with Leonardo subsidiary Iveco to supply Spanish Navy with armoured vehicles under €374 million contract

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Indra novedad

Posted By: The Corner 16th April 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish IT services and consultancy firm is finalising the details of an agreement with Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV), a subsidiary of the Italian giant Leonardo (downgrade, Target Price €48.1/share), for the supply of amphibious armoured vehicles for the Spanish Navy.

The contract, valued at €374 million, will be carried out through a joint venture (JV) formed by Indra and Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E).

The project involves the manufacture of 34 units with ambulance functions. Meanwhile, they have postponed the date for updating the strategic plan.

Indra: Add, Target Price €56.3/share.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.