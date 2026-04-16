Indra finalising details of agreement with Leonardo subsidiary Iveco to supply Spanish Navy with armoured vehicles under €374 million contract

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish IT services and consultancy firm is finalising the details of an agreement with Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV), a subsidiary of the Italian giant Leonardo (downgrade, Target Price €48.1/share), for the supply of amphibious armoured vehicles for the Spanish Navy.

The contract, valued at €374 million, will be carried out through a joint venture (JV) formed by Indra and Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E).

The project involves the manufacture of 34 units with ambulance functions. Meanwhile, they have postponed the date for updating the strategic plan.

Indra: Add, Target Price €56.3/share.