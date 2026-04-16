Eurozone industrial production exceeds expectation, up 0.4% in February

CdM | Industrial production in the Eurozone rose by 0.4% in February compared with January, more than expected, whilst it fell by 0.6% compared with the same month last year, less than expected, according to data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).

Across the EU, industrial production also grew by 0.4% compared with the previous month, whilst it fell by 0.1% compared with February 2025.

Specifically, on a month-on-month basis, in the eurozone, industrial production rose by 0.5% for intermediate goods and by 1% for capital goods, whilst it fell by 2.1% for energy and by 1.3% for durable consumer goods.

In the EU, industrial production rose by 0.3% for intermediate goods, by 1.1% for capital goods and by 2% for non-durable consumer goods. Conversely, it fell by 2% for energy and by 0.8% for durable consumer goods.

By country, the largest monthly increases were recorded in Ireland (5.7%), Finland (3.3%) and Sweden (3.2%). The largest decreases were recorded in Malta (6%), Luxembourg (4.6%) and Greece (2.1%).

Meanwhile, in year-on-year terms, industrial production in the Eurozone fell by 1.5% for intermediate goods, 1.9% for durable consumer goods and 5.4% for non-durable consumer goods, whilst it rose by 2% for energy and 2.5% for capital goods.

In the EU, it fell by 1.5% for intermediate goods, by 1.8% for durable consumer goods and by 3.8% for non-durable consumer goods. Furthermore, it rose by 1.7% for energy and by 3% for capital goods.

The largest annual decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (17%), Ireland (10%) and Bulgaria (8%). By contrast, the largest increases were observed in Sweden (7.7%), Belgium (7.4%) and Denmark (5.8%).