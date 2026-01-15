Top Stories

Business creation in Spain rises 9% and records best November since 2006

The Corner

CdM | Business creation experienced its best November since 2006. According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), in the penultimate month of 2025, 10,871 commercial companies were created, 9% more than in November of the previous year, marking eight consecutive months of growth.

19.6% of the commercial companies created in November were in the real estate, finance and insurance sectors, and 16% were in construction.

By autonomous community, Extremadura (39.4%), the Chartered Community of Navarre (35.6%) and Aragon (25.3%) saw the largest annual increases in the number of commercial companies created in November. In contrast, the Principality of Asturias (down by 9.8%), the Region of Murcia (by 2.9%) and the Community of Madrid (by 2.8%) recorded the sharpest declines.

The capital subscribed for their incorporation amounted to more than €514.4 million, representing an annual increase of 3.3%, and the average capital subscribed stood at €47,326, a decrease of 5.2%.

The category with the highest subscribed capital of commercial companies created, according to their economic activity, was real estate, finance and insurance, with €364.06 million. On the other hand, administrative activities and auxiliary services had the lowest capital, with €3.8 million.

In addition, 2,469 companies increased their capital, 1.9% more than in November 2024. The capital subscribed in the increases decreased by 3.2% to €1.918 billion. The average capital was €776,915, down 5%.

On the other hand, the number of commercial companies dissolved increased by 6.4% year-on-year, with 2,429 companies disappearing. By main economic activity, 22.1% belonged to trade and 14.7% to construction. Of these, 85.5%, or 2,078, did so voluntarily, 9.2% more than the previous year, 181 were dissolved following a merger and 170 for other reasons.

