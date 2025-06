Link Securities | Caixabank (CABK) has filed a lawsuit claiming €132 million from five major insurers (Liberty, Allianz, Zurich, Torus and Beazley) for alleged breaches in the contract to cover the civil liability of Bankia’s IPO, according to the newspaper Expansión.

Caixabank considers that the expenses that Bankia had to face after its rescue were a circumstance that was covered by the insurance policy taken out.