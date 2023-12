Alphavalue/DIVACONS| The Catalan bank reached 94.54% execution of its buyback of its own shares in the first fourteen weeks since the start of the programme, whose maximum amount is €500 million. In these fourteen weeks, the bank has already disbursed €472.1 million to acquire 122.1 million of its own shares, according to the information sent to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Caixabank: Buy, Target Price €5.36/share.