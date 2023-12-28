CAF, via Solaris, to deliver electric buses in Madrid and Berlin under contracts worth over €70m

CdM| Solaris (CAF) has been awarded contracts to supply electric buses to Berlin and Madrid. In both cases, these are agreements for the delivery of 50 electric buses, the combined volume of the contracts exceeding €70 million.

In the case of the agreement for Berlin, it is particularly relevant as it is a framework contract, the number of units of which could be up to 700 buses.

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), Berlin’s public transport company, has placed a first order for 50 Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses of the latest generation, scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2025. The contract provides for an increase in the number of units in the order to 650 electric buses over the next eight years.

The Urbino 18 electric buses will be equipped with a 240 kW asynchronous motor, powered by energy from the new-generation Solaris High Energy batteries. These batteries are characterised by a high energy capacity, resulting in a high operating range while maintaining a low weight. Recharging will be possible both via a plug-in socket and via a pantograph. The buses will also be equipped with the eSConnect system, which will increase operational efficiency and optimise the service of the fleet during service.

In the case of Madrid, the EMT (Empresa Municipal de Transportes) has selected Solaris to supply 50 electric buses, continuing its commitment to sustainable mobility through the acquisition of silent and emission-free vehicles.