Government announces extension beyond 2024 of tax paid by energy companies

TOPICS:
utilities

Posted By: The Corner 29th December 2023

Norbolsa| The Government has announced an extension beyond 2024 of the tax paid by large energy companies. However, it has also announced that it will introduce tax incentives in which strategic investments linked to industrial projects and decarbonisation can be deducted, so the scope of the deductions remains to be seen. On the other hand, the government has taken advantage of the omnibus law to extend anti-crisis measures to introduce a new energy VAT scheme and new regulations for businesses such as renewables and hydropower.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.