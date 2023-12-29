Government announces extension beyond 2024 of tax paid by energy companies

Norbolsa| The Government has announced an extension beyond 2024 of the tax paid by large energy companies. However, it has also announced that it will introduce tax incentives in which strategic investments linked to industrial projects and decarbonisation can be deducted, so the scope of the deductions remains to be seen. On the other hand, the government has taken advantage of the omnibus law to extend anti-crisis measures to introduce a new energy VAT scheme and new regulations for businesses such as renewables and hydropower.