Top Stories

Caixabank’s stake in Telefónica reduced to 2.510%

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 27th March 2024

Link Securities| The Catalan entity informed that it has decided to partially liquidate a hedge on a 1.957% of its 3.510% stake in Telefónica by delivering a 1% stake. The stake in Telefónica will therefore be reduced to 2.510%. Caixabank estimates that this transaction will have no material impact on the income statement or the CET1 ratio.

CaixaBank’s stake in Telefónica thus falls to the lowest level since it notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of its entry into the operator’s capital in 2007.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.