Caixabank’s stake in Telefónica reduced to 2.510%

Link Securities| The Catalan entity informed that it has decided to partially liquidate a hedge on a 1.957% of its 3.510% stake in Telefónica by delivering a 1% stake. The stake in Telefónica will therefore be reduced to 2.510%. Caixabank estimates that this transaction will have no material impact on the income statement or the CET1 ratio.

CaixaBank’s stake in Telefónica thus falls to the lowest level since it notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of its entry into the operator’s capital in 2007.