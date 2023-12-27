Top Stories

Competition Commission opens proceedings against Repsol for possible abuse of dominant position by offering additional discounts

Link Securities| The Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has just opened a disciplinary case against Repsol (REP) for offering additional discounts to its customers, according to the finance and business daily, Expansión.

For the CNMC, this practice that the oil company has carried out through the companies Repsol Comercial de Productos Petrolíferos, S. A., Repsol Directo, S. A., Repsol Customer Centric, S. L., Solred, S. A., Campsa Estaciones de Servicio, S. A. (Campsared) and Repsol, S. A., may represent a possible abuse of a dominant position in the fuel distribution market.

