Top Stories

Pensions to rise 3.8% in Spain in 2024

TOPICS:
pensioners

Posted By: The Corner 28th December 2023

On Wednesday, the Council of Ministers approved a 3.8% revaluation of pensions for 2024, as a result of the average CPI recorded between December 2022 and November of this year.

In addition to the general rise of 3.8%, minimum pensions will once again rise above this figure and, according to the new Social Security Minister, Elma Saiz, next year they will increase by between 5% and 14%. The high range of 14% will apply to widows’ and widowers’ pensions with family responsibilities, which will rise to around €1,033 per month. The new minister also announced that the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) will be revalued by 6.9%.

The average pension in the system was €1,198.7 per month in December. This amount includes the various pension types (retirement, permanent disability, widow’s, widower’s, orphan’s and family allowances). The average retirement pension is €1,378.4.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.