Ebro Foods: Top rice exporter India bans non-basmati white rice exports

Posted By: The Corner 31st July 2023

Alphavalue / Divancons: The Spanish rice and pasta company is to publish its 2Q23 figures today. On the other hand, India, which is the main rice exporter, took the decision to ban the export of non-basmati white rice. This move is significant as India accounts for about 40% of the world’s rice trade, and the ban will affect a quarter of its total exports. The main objective behind this decision is to limit domestic rice price increases, which have been affected by heavy monsoon rains in the country.

