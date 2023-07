BancaMarch: With the aim of restoring balance to public finances after the Covid-19 crisis, eurozone finance ministers yesterday signed a joint declaration committing themselves to fiscal consolidation in 2023 and 2024. This is a gradual reform plan with country-specific action plans that will not only aim to reduce the public coffers deficit but also to increase investment through public and private sources.

