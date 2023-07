Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The Spanish utility company, through its subsidiary ScottishPower, will repower the Hagshaw Hill onshore wind farm, one of the oldest in Britain, which will allow it to generate five times more “green” electricity with almost half as many turbines. The farm, which has a total capacity of 16 MW, with its 14 new and more powerful turbines -almost half of the current ones- will have an installed capacity of more than 79 MW once the repowering work is completed.