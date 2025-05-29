Top Stories

Fluidra president concerned about US tariffs; company raises prices in North America by 3.5%

Link Securities | Fluidra (FDR) is concerned about the US tariffs due to the uncertainty they cause, although it recognises that, for the moment, they have had no impact on its accounts, according to the president, Eloi Planes, who told Expansión on Tuesday.

The executive described the tariffs as a negative roller coaster for the economy and recalled that FDR has studied with its suppliers a realignment of the supply chain for this reason, which could lead to the relocation of production. However, Planes made it clear that moving most of the production to the US is impossible. There is no direct or indirect labour, he stressed. FDR has put in place an action plan to mitigate the potential impact of tariffs. The first measure has been to raise prices by 3.5% in North America, where the company generates more than 40% of its sales.

