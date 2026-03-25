Tubos Reunidos formally submits redundancy plan to works council; scheme to ultimately affect 285 workers, compared with 301 originally planned

Link Securities | The Basque company Tubos Reunidos (TRG) has formalised the redundancy plan (ERE) with the works council, affecting 285 workers compared to the 301 initially planned, according to a report in Expansión on Wednesday.

The initial workforce prior to the redundancy plan stood at 1,217 jobs, 889 in Amurrio (Álava) and 326 in Trápaga (Vizcaya), meaning the redundancies will have a greater impact on the Álava workforce, where the steelworks is to be closed. Of the 285 affected, 222 will be in Amurrio and 63 in Trápaga. Of the redundancies, 80 will be temporary contracts (70 in Amurrio and 10 in Trápaga) and 205 will be voluntary redundancies (152 in Amurrio and 53 in Trápaga).