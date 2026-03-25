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Tubos Reunidos formally submits redundancy plan to works council; scheme to ultimately affect 285 workers, compared with 301 originally planned

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Posted By: The Corner 25th March 2026

Link Securities | The Basque company Tubos Reunidos (TRG) has formalised the redundancy plan (ERE) with the works council, affecting 285 workers compared to the 301 initially planned, according to a report in Expansión on Wednesday.

The initial workforce prior to the redundancy plan stood at 1,217 jobs, 889 in Amurrio (Álava) and 326 in Trápaga (Vizcaya), meaning the redundancies will have a greater impact on the Álava workforce, where the steelworks is to be closed. Of the 285 affected, 222 will be in Amurrio and 63 in Trápaga. Of the redundancies, 80 will be temporary contracts (70 in Amurrio and 10 in Trápaga) and 205 will be voluntary redundancies (152 in Amurrio and 53 in Trápaga).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.