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Liquidity is slowing, posing a short-term risk

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Posted By: The Corner 10th June 2026

By Morgan Stanley

According to Morgan Stanley, “Liquidity is slowing and poses a short-term risk. Although the Fed (USD 40bn/month through the RMP programme), the Treasury (USD 125bn in buybacks) and the reduction in capital requirements for banks (USD 200bn) have significantly boosted liquidity in Q1 … this momentum is slowing … with the RMP being reduced to USD 10bn/month and Treasury buybacks moderating.

This, coupled with China also aggressively slowing the growth of its money supply, higher oil prices and a stronger USD … means the liquidity environment is becoming less favourable.

Given that liquidity typically leads equities by around three months … this dynamic could pose a short-term risk … with the market likely to resume its upward trend when the USD, yields or oil prices fall … or when the liquidity boost from the Fed or the Treasury is reignited.”

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.