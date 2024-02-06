Grifols addresses some governance recommendations and announces appointment of Nacho Abia as new CEO

Renta 4| Grifols (GRF) has announced the appointment of Nacho Abia as the new CEO, replacing Thomas Glanzmann who will continue in the role of executive chairman. Nacho Abia, who will take up the position as of April 1, has more than 25 years of experience in the management of multinationals in the sector, having previously been responsible for global strategy at the listed Japanese company Olympus Corporation, a leader in Medtech and specifically in the segment of diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments.

In addition, Raimon Grifols and Victor Grifols Deu, have decided to complete the executive transition by resigning from their positions as CCO and COO respectively, maintaining their positions on the board of directors, but as non-executive proprietary directors, in a process which, according to the press release, began in 2022.

Assessment. Positive news, firstly because, following the governance recommendations, the roles of chairman and CEO are separated. But also, in the case of the departure of members of the Grifols family from executive positions, this will likely serve to calm some of the misgivings which have arisen in large parts of the market about the possible conflicts of interest of these members in maintaining interests both in Grifols and in other related companies.