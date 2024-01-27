Top Stories

IAG: EC’s detailed review of Air Europa acquisition neither prejudges outcome nor changes forecast of final decision by 4Q24

TOPICS:
iag aireuropa

Posted By: The Corner 27th January 2024

Banco Sabadell: The EC said yesterday it is launching a detailed (phase II) investigation into Iberia’s proposed takeover of Air Europa as it wants “the transaction not to adversely affect prices or quality of services”, according to Vestager.

The EC now has 90 working days (until 7 June 2024) to take a final decision, provided it does not request additional information from the parties involved, in which case the clock would be stopped (we cannot determine at this stage whether this will happen or not and how long it will take). In addition, at this stage Iberia will present its remedies package (already rumoured) to try to pave the way and get the green light for the deal.

Assessment: News with no impact as the opening of phase II does not prejudge the outcome and it was known that the EC’s analysis of the operation would be in-depth. In addition, it does not change the already known timetable (we expect the final decision in 4Q24).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.