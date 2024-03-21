Indra to control space business value chain with foundation of Indra Espacio, estimated turnover of €1 billion by 2030

Singular Bank| The company is to create a separate company, Indra Espacio, to boost its aerospace business, which in its strategic update a fortnight ago said it expected to have a turnover of €1 billion by 2030. It will focus on space and earth observation, navigation, and building satellite constellations.

Thus, it aims to control the value chain of the space business, and for this it could make acquisitions of companies such as the telecommunications satellite operator Hispasat, owned by Redeia since 2019, the Basque engineering group Sener (which has been mentioned on other occasions), or the space business of the French company Thales. It should be noted that the group has a healthy financial situation (a Net Debt leverage ratio of 0.3 times EBITDA at the end of 2023).