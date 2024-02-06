Neinor reinforces its commitment to Catalonia with investment of €437 million over five years

CdM| Neinor Homes (HOME) has strengthened its presence in Catalonia with the start of the marketing of a portfolio of 74 homes in the area of Vallès Occidental, in the province of Barcelona, and the delivery of 97 homes in Salou, Tarragona, as reported Monday by the company in a statement. Specifically, these are the Atlas Homes, Sant Cugat Homes and Salou Homes developments, whose combined investment amounts to more than €47 million.

The developer has stressed that it considers Catalonia “one of the key regions of its Strategic Plan”. Neinor Homes has delivered more than 1,250 homes in the Autonomous Community in the last 5 years, highlighting its presence in the cities of Barcelona, Sant Cugat, Sant Just and Sitges, which has meant an investment of €437 million and the generation of 4,500 direct jobs and 14,000 indirect jobs. Over the next six years, the company expects to invest approximately 457 million euros.

The residential developer has announced the start of the marketing of Atlas Homes (38 homes) in the municipality of Rubí and Sant Cugat Homes (36 homes). Both developments are located in the Vallès area.

Joaquim Manich Carrer, Eastern Regional Director of Neinor Homes, has pointed out that “Neinor Homes’ commitment to Catalonia is firm as it has a strong and stable demand. Specifically, the Vallès area has all the amenities within its reach, which makes it an ideal place to live. Likewise, all the homes have been designed under sustainable construction criteria, using passive systems, such as the use of natural light or an appropriate orientation; and active systems, such as heating and hot water production.