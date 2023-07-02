Top Stories

NH Hoteles estimates 2Q23 revenues to exceed €100m, same figure as in 2Q19

Alphavalue / Divacons| The hotel chain held its General Shareholders’ Meeting yesterday. The Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the group, Ramón Aragonés, told the meeting that the revenue estimate for 2Q23 will exceed the figure for the same quarter of 2019 by more than €100 million. In addition, they expect EBITDA to grow between April and June, driven by good results in key markets, both in the leisure and corporate segments.

Aragonés also announced that average occupancy at NH hotels has improved month-on-month in 2Q23 and is at levels close to 2019. He also detailed the growth plans of the hotel company, which plans to open 1,900 more rooms between 2023 and 2026, focused on the upper segment of the brand, through management contracts (89% of the total) or variable income (the remaining 11%), and with a greater presence in key markets.

