Outrage at COP28 over OPEC’s attempted blocking of fossil fuel deal

Posted By: The Corner 11th December 2023

BancaMarch: There is outrage at COP28 over OPEC’s attempt to block the fossil fuels deal. The 200 countries attending the summit are discussing phasing out fossil fuels as a major cause of climate change. The OPEC Secretary General urged in his letter to OPEC members to reject any proposed COP28 agreement affecting fossil fuels. One of the summit delegates has described this move as a “sign of panic”. Saudi Arabia and Russia are the two main opponents of the negotiations. Meanwhile, 80 countries, including the US, the 27 EU member states, and the islands most vulnerable to climate change, are calling for a speedy process towards a world without fossil fuels. India and China have shown no signs of support for this proposal, although they do support a push for renewable energy.

