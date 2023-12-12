Deoleo aims to double growth in India to 8m litres in 2026 from 4m sold in 2022

Link Securities| The company wants to double its size in India, where it is growing by more than 10% a year, over the next three years, Expansión reports today. It wants to sell eight million litres in 2026, compared to four million in 2022. Deoleo is increasing its diversification with the Figaro Baby line, and will launch a shampoo to take advantage of the cosmetic use of olive oil in the country, while still growing in the food sector. The Indian market is more profitable than the Spanish market as 60% of sales are for cosmetic use. Deoleo’s intention is that more than 50% of the oil sold in India will be bottled in the country by 2025.