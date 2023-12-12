Mortgages in Spain fall 22% year-on-year in October

According to preliminary data, released yesterday by the Association of Registrars, 44,454 home sales and purchases were signed in October, representing a decrease of 11.4% year-on-year. In the same month, and according to the same source, the decline in the number of mortgages on homes was more pronounced, falling 22.4% year-on-year, to 30,850 transactions.

Moreover, in October the total number of sales and purchases (including all types of property) fell by 6.7% year-on-year, to 86,269 transactions, which means that this variable has now recorded 11 consecutive months of year-on-year declines. Similarly, the number of mortgages on all types of property fell in October by 23.4% year-on-year, to 40,266 transactions.