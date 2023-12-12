German investment confidence rises to 12.8 in December, up three points; eurozone up 10 points to 23.0

CdM| German investor confidence improved again in December, according to the Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) indicator, which rose to 12.8 points from 9.8 in the previous month, its best reading since last March in view of the medium-term expectation of a change in monetary policy by the European Central Bank (ECB).

German investors’ assessment of Germany’s current economic situation also improved in December, with the corresponding indicator reading -77.1 points, compared with -79.8 in November.

Confidence in the eurozone also rose considerably, with a reading of 23 points, up from 13.8 in November, although, by contrast, the region’s business sentiment indicator fell by nine-tenths of a point to -62.7.