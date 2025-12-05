Top Stories

Price of completed housing in Spain rises 13.4% year-on-year in November

TOPICS:
housing spain

Posted By: The Corner 5th December 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | Housing purchases by legal entities in 2024 reached their highest level since 2007, although this increase did not alter the structure of the market, as individuals continue to account for more than 89% of these transactions in Spain. On the other hand, the price of completed housing in Spain rose by 13.4% year-on-year in November, according to the Tinsa IMIE general price index, due to the imbalance between increased demand and the persistent shortage of supply in the property market.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.