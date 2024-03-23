Repsol analyses new growth opportunities in renewables

Renta 4| Repsol (REP) is studying an alliance with the CIP fund (Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners) to produce green hydrogen in the Catalina Project promoted by the Danish fund, which contemplates the development of four wind farms and nine photovoltaic farms with a capacity of 1.1 GW and an estimated energy production of almost 3,000 GWh per year to feed a hydrogen plant with an initial capacity of 500 MW to generate more than 50,000 tonnes per year, to which they will be connected by a substation, according to information that has appeared in the press.

The hydrogen produced will be transported via a 221-kilometre pipeline to supply large industrial consumers in the Mediterranean area, where the oil company has a refinery in Tarragona. According to the media, CIP’s plan is to begin construction of the first phase of the hydrogen plant in Teruel in 2025, with the aim of being operational by 2027. The project, however, envisages subsequent phases that could increase capacity to 2,000 MW.

Last October, Repsol began producing renewable hydrogen at the Petronor industrial centre (Muskiz, Vizcaya) thanks to the installation of a 2.5 MW electrolyser, with the capacity to generate 350 tonnes per year for industrial use to manufacture products with a lower carbon footprint. In addition, the company will continue to increase its capacity with the installation of another two electrolysers of 10 MW and 100 MW in Muskiz, 100 MW in Cartagena, 150 MW in Tarragona, 30 MW in Puertollano and 30 MW in La Coruña.

Repsol is the largest producer and consumer of hydrogen in Spain, producing some 360,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year at its industrial complexes, which represents almost 60% of national demand.

In addition, according to the company’s communiqué, it will propose to the AGM the distribution of a dividend charged to reserves in January 2025 of €0.45/share (+12.5% y.a.) as well as a redemption of 121.7 million shares (10% capital).