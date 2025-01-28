Top Stories

Repsol plans to enter data centre business with project worth around €4,000 million and 400+ MW

TOPICS:
Repsol

Posted By: The Corner 28th January 2025

Renta 4 | According to press reports, Repsol is preparing a new leap in its diversification process, with the entry into the data centre business with a project of just over 400 MW.

The plan is to be developed in Escatrón, Zaragoza, where it will take advantage of the land, electrical installations and water supply it currently has in the area, which now houses a combined cycle power plant it owns. This type of asset, purchased at the time from the Viesgo group, is now being reconverted to add or give it other uses, including renewable energy facilities.

In terms of investment, this would represent around €4,000 million.

Assessment: Positive news that continues to broaden the Company’s investment range and business diversification.

We do not expect any impact on the share price as there is no official confirmation from the Company, with no official amounts, terms or expected returns.

Recommendation to OVERWEIGHT with P.O. €17.8/share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.