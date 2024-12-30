Soltec requests three-month extension to reach agreement and avoid bankruptcy proceedings

Link Securities | The company has asked the Mercantile Court No. 2 of Murcia to grant an extension of three months, that is, until March 26, 2025, in negotiations with its creditors to reach an agreement to resolve its financial situation and avoid bankruptcy, the digital portal Bolsamania.com reported yesterday.

The company specialising in the manufacture of solar trackers has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it is continuing negotiations with its financial creditors under the credit facility and guarantee line with limits of €90 million and €110 million, respectively, with the aim of reaching an agreement that solves the current financial situation and allows the proper implementation of the strategic plans promoted by the new management team of Soltec.