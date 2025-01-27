STC now controls 9.97% of Telefónica and requests a seat on its Board of Directors

The Saudi group STC is now the owner of 9.97% of Telefónica’s share capital and will engage in discussions with the operator to obtain a seat on the Board of Directors, according to a communication sent by its investment vehicle Luxco to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The STC group, which previously held 4.9% of Telefónica directly, received authorization from the Spanish government last November to control up to 9.97% of the Spanish multinational. With this capital increase from the Saudis, Telefónica has three main shareholders: the State Society for Industrial Participations (SEPI) with 10% of the capital, closely followed by STC and Criteria, each holding nearly 10%. In fourth place is BBVA with 4.8% of the capital. In its communication, STC mentioned the possibility of engaging in discussions with Telefónica for a potential business combination and strategic alternatives between both companies “without any limits,” although, for now, it has no “intention to do so.”

STC pasa a controlar el 9,97% de Telefónica y pide un asiento en su Consejo de Administración



El grupo saudí STC ya es propietario del 9,97 % del capital social de Telefónica y entablará conversaciones con la operadora para obtener un asiento en el Consejo de Administración, según una comunicación enviada por su vehículo inversor Luxco a la Comisión de Valores y Bolsa de EEUU (SEC). El grupo STC, que hasta ahora tenía el 4,9% de Telefónica de manera directa, obtuvo el pasado noviembre la autorización del Gobierno de España para controlar hasta el 9,97% de la multinacional española.

Con este incremento de capital por parte de los saudíes, Telefónica tiene tres accionistas principales, la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), con un 10% del capital, seguido muy de cerca por STC y Criteria, que tienen casi un 10% del mismo cada una. En cuarto lugar está el BBVA con un 4,8% del capital. En su comunicación, STC ha apuntado la posibilidad de entablar conversaciones con Telefónica para una posible combinación de negocios y alternativas estratégica entre ambas compañías «sin límite alguno», aunque, de momento, no tiene «intención de hacerlo».