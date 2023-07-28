Telefónica earns €462 million in June, up 44.5%

The company reported revenues of €462 million in the last three months, an increase of 44.5% compared to the same period in 2022. In this period, revenues rose by 0.9% to €10,133 million. However, in the second half of the year as a whole, the company recorded €760 million, 25.9% less than the €1,026 million in 2022, due to the €200 million of capital gains from the sale of the Colombian subsidiary.

The company, which will present a new strategic plan for the period 2023-2026 on November 8, confirms the dividend of €0.30 per share. In addition, the company will propose at the next shareholders’ meeting the cancellation of the treasury stock existing at 30 June 2023 for a total of 1.4% of the share capital. The market has rewarded these results with a strong stock market rally of more than 3.57%.

In the first six months, sales have grown to €20,178 million, 3.7% more than in the first half of 2022. By markets, 27% of revenues came from Spain; 20% from Brazil; 19% from Hispam; 18% from Germany; and 13% from the UK. Debt fell by 3.9% to €27,479 million.

“Telefónica accelerates the growth of its objectives during the second quarter and consolidates the solidity of its business and the good momentum of the operator,” said the chairman, José María Álvarez-Pallete.