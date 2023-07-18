Top Stories

Telefónica wins €73m in UNICO programme funding to deploy 5G in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants

Posted By: The Corner 18th July 2023

Renta 4 | The company has been awarded €73 million in aid from the UNICO programme for the deployment of 5G in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants. The main winners were Lyntia Networks and Avatel Telecom, with €142 million and €132 million, respectively.

Adamo will receive more than €82 million and Telefónica will receive €73 million.

The rest of the aid is divided between Totem (Orange towers) with €9 million, Orange with €6 million, Gurbtec Telecom with €3 million and Tradia with €0.63 million.

The programme has a budget of €449 million and the goal is for 75% of the population to be connected to 5G by 2025.

Assessment: Positive news for the deployment of 5G in rural areas, but no impact on the price. P.O. 4.6 euros. Overweight.

