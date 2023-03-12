Top Stories

US and EU initiate steps to resolve Inflation Reduction Act dispute

TOPICS:
Biden ursula

Posted By: The Corner 12th March 2023

Banca March | As part of today’s meeting between Von der Leyen and Biden at the White House, the two leaders are to discuss a plan to reduce dependence on China, including an agreement on the extraction of critical minerals such as lithium and nickel. While the arrangement would not be a free trade agreement, it would allow the EU to meet the standards required to qualify for Inflation Reduction Act subsidies, which require minerals to be mined in the United States or countries with which there is a trade agreement.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.