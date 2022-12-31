Acciona awarded one of three 7-year handling licences at Düsseldorf airport

Link Securities | Acciona Airport Services, a subsidiary of Acciona, has been awarded one of three handling licences put out for tender at Düsseldorf airport. The licence has a duration of seven years. Acciona has been operating at Germany’s third largest airport since 2016, according to Europa Press.

Acciona will continue to provide all the services the airlines require for their ground operations. These include passenger check-in and boarding, ramp services, other operations and cargo, for a total of 40 customers at the airport. The extension of the licence at Düsseldorf, the third most important airport in the German network after Frankfurt and Munich, is a milestone for Acciona. It increases its presence in the European ground-handling market.