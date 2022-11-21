Top Stories

ACS forms the consortium YTK with some US firms to build a factory in Ohio for electric vehicle batteries

TOPICS:
ACSACS forms consortium to build US electric battery factory

Posted By: The Corner 21st November 2022

Link Securities | Asian industrial firms Honda and LG Energy have commissioned the construction company Turner, a subsidiary of ACS, to build a factory for electric vehicle batteries in the county of Fayette, Ohio (US), according to today’s Cinco Dias. The initial budget for the installation is $3.5 billion (some 3.380 billion euros) of the $4.4 billion (some 4.245 billion euros) being considered for the whole initiative.

ACS’ partners in the operation are the US companies Yates Construction (from Philadelphia, Mississippi) and Kokosing Industrial (from Westerville, Ohio). And they have formed the consortium YTK. Cinco Dias flags that the work will start in the new year and the installation should open in 2025.

 

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.