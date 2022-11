Renta 4 | ACS, in agreement with Atlantia, have decided to write-off 1 billion euros of Abertis’ debt, allowing its own funds to increase by 40% and providing it with some support to tackle new investments.

Valuation: News with no impact. We do not rule out that they continue to make moves which allow Abertis to obtain funds or assets which increases its position in the motorways business.

Reiterate HOLD. Target Price 28,92 euros/share.